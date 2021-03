Emergency services were called to the fire on Lyn Christie Place shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Firefighters have battled a fire at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Wainoni this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was well-involved on arrival.

No one was inside and two appliances tackled the fire until it was extinguished at about 7.45am.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.