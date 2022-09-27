House 'completely destroyed' by fire in Whakatu, near Hastings

A well-involved fire on a property on Railway Rd, Whakatu, Hastings, was put out by Hastings fire fighters this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A well-involved fire on a property on Railway Rd, Whakatu, Hastings, was put out by Hastings fire fighters this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters have been praised for their efforts to control a roaring blaze which destroyed a house and nearly spread to neighbouring homes in Whakatu.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three Hastings fire trucks were called to the fire on Railway Rd, Whakatu, at about 5.45am.

Hastings station officer Fred Housham said everyone in the house escaped.

He said the fire was put out relatively quickly, but firefighters remained on the scene until about 9.30am.

"The place is completely destroyed," Housham said.

Hastings station officer Fred Housham said all occupants managed to get out of the house safely and the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The guys did really well - they stopped the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties."

He said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and a fire investigator was on the scene late on Tuesday morning, sifting through the shell of the building.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene, but there was no indication the fire was suspicious and they were not investigating.

The police spokesman said police were also called to a Flaxmere Ave address just after midnight on Tuesday, where a campervan was on fire.

"Nobody was inside it at the time. The fire appears to have been deliberately lit, and inquiries are ongoing," he said.

Police were also called to a suspicious car fire at a Plowman Cr address at about 10.45pm on Monday.

The spokesman said police were investigating.