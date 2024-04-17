House catches fire in Papanui, Christchurch

Three fire crews attended the blaze on Grassmere St in Papanui. Photo / File

Three fire crews attended the blaze on Grassmere St in Papanui. Photo / File

Three fire crews have extinguished a house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui overnight.

Two crews were initially sent to the fire on Grassmere St when it was first reported around 2am, with police also assisting.

An extra truck was called in en route due to the number of calls received, Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Amanda Ensor said.

On arrival they found the single-storey house, measuring 40x20m, was “totally involved in fire”, she said.

Nobody was reported to be inside the building.

The fire has now been extinguished but a day crew will return to check on the scene.



