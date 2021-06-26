House catches fire in Auckland's Totara Vale after flames engulf car

A house went up in flames this morning after reports of a car on fire in Auckland's North Shore.
Northern Fire Communications shift manger Lauren Sika said firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 8.15am.
Multiple callers said a car fire was endangering a house at Ayton Dr in Totara Vale.
Two fire appliances responded.
"It was a well-involved house fire when we arrived," Sika said.
The fire was extinguished before 10pm and there was no danger to other properties now, Sika said.
A fire investigator also responded, and was at the property to determine what might have caused the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.