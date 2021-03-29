Website of the Year

Hours after giving birth Oranga Tamariki came to take her baby

6 minutes to read

Robyn Shearman and her 9-week-old son who was uplifted by Oranga Tamariki. Photo / Supplied

By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

A new mum says she felt "powerless and broken" after her baby was uplifted by Oranga Tamariki because she refused to move into a centre for women who have been exposed to drugs and violence.

