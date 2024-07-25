Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hot, crowded and slow: Why lower North Island needs 18 new trains

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced the investment intended to fund 18 new trains to run from 2028. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government is investing $802.9 million in Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines.
  • There will be 18 new trains by 2028, improving travel times and service frequency.
  • The project will save 15 minutes on Wellington to Masterton trips and increase train speeds.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

ANALYSIS

Almost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand