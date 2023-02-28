Hostel fire leaves 48 tourists stranded, local marae offers helping hand

Tourists outside the hostel as emergency services respond to the fire. Photo / Supplied

Tourists outside the hostel as emergency services respond to the fire. Photo / Supplied

A Hamilton Marae lent a hand, and a few beds, to 48 tourists who were left stranded overnight after their hostel went up in flames.

Senior Sergeant Chris McRae said police were left to find accommodation for the tourists after the blaze on Monday night.

“We had 46-48 tourists standing on the footpath with nowhere to go at midnight while the fire was being put out and they could not return,” McRae said.

“It looks like it will be shut for some time now due to damage.”

McRae made contact with the Hui Te Rangiora Marae by calling the chief of the Kirikiriroa Māori Wardens, Gloria Dornan.

After being roused from his sleep just after midnight, the caretaker at the marae, Dennis Rangi, quickly sprung into action, opening the marae meeting house to provide a safe, comfortable space for the tourists to sleep.

The tourists not only got set up with a mattress and bedding but also a hot cup of tea for their troubles.

Police were proud to have contributed to this response, worked with their partners, and achieved the goal of making sure everyone could be and feel safe, said McRae.

“Without Dennis and Gloria, we would still be looking for a place for the tourists to sleep,” he said.

Police officers paid a visit to the marae in the morning to check on everything and to give Dennis a koha in appreciation for his assistance and the marae’s kindness.

Constable Mitch Maine, Constable Evan McLean giving koha to kaumatua Dennis Rangi. Photo / Supplied

Police and Fenz have determined the fire was not suspicious.











