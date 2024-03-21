Emergency services were called to Whanganui High School on Thursday afternoon after an alleged assault.

A person has been taken to Whanganui Hospital after an alleged assault at Whanganui High School.

Police said they responded to a complaint of assault at a school on Purnell St about 2.40pm on Thursday.

“Police have worked with the school to resolve the incident and parties have been identified and spoken to. One person sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance. Staff treated a person in moderate condition and took them to Whanganui Hospital.



