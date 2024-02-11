A blade cuts the leaves of the rocket and a belt carries it up on to the new electric harvester. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

A blade cuts the leaves of the rocket and a belt carries it up on to the new electric harvester. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

By Kate Green of RNZ

Gisborne horticulture business Leaderbrand has become the first in the country to trial new electric harvesting equipment.

A battery-powered harvester and a pair of moving platforms are the latest step in the company’s push for sustainable horticulture, and they are currently being put through their paces in one of their huge Tucker Rd greenhouses.

General manager of farming Gordon McPhail said the new equipment arrived late last year, and already it had proven quieter, cleaner and more adaptable.

The harvester was a proven concept overseas, but the motorised platforms were custom-made and twice the price of the non-electric versions, and it was all bought with help from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

The Tucker Rd site spans 10 hectares, split evenly into three greenhouses producing a mixture of salad crops which McPhail said made up 50 per cent of their business.

“Everything about this house is about sustainability,” he said.

“How we farm into the future around the environment, around having better, more consistent products [and] being more financially viable.”

On this particular day, the harvester was cutting rocket.

McPhail said they would get five to six cuts off a rocket crop in a season (and it would get more peppery every time).

McPhail explained that on each machine, a battery ran a series of drive motors.

“It’s pretty simple,” he said.

And on the harvester: “There’s a band saw on the front there, you can see it’s got a lift belt, and there’s a shaker belt on the back. That’s it.”

The new version of the harvester did not look too different to its diesel predecessor, he said.

It was the same machine with a different engine, but the electric version was far cleaner and quieter - particularly for use indoors.

Leaderbrand's general manager of farming Gordon McPhail. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

“That’s something that, to be honest, we really didn’t think about. But when you actually have it in here, that’s such a huge benefit.”

McPhail said it was not viable for use outside yet, as mud changed the load on the motors, and dirt, water and grit impacted its function.

The electric harvester is not viable for outside work yet. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

“I’m not saying that we don’t find a way to get there, but when we’re in this prototype or learning phase, it’s not the place that we would introduce it.”

The equipment had posed some teething problems, but the brand was determined to push towards sustainable practices despite that.

It was easier to programme new functions into electric equipment, McPhail said.

One of two new electric trailers which move along beside the harvester to carry the produce. Photo / RNZ / Kate Green

Right now, they had engineers working on a programme to allow the platforms to be driven alongside the harvester unmanned, controlled from the harvester itself.

He said it was an exciting development for the rest of horticulture, too. These platforms could be used for many other crops, making their trial a proof-of-concept for the wider industry.

- RNZ