Levin Riding for the Disabled volunteer Carolyn Cordery with the abacus on the new sensory trail at the Mako Mako Rd complex.

It’s not just riders who are benefiting from a new sensory trail at the Levin Riding for the Disabled Association complex in Mako Mako Road - horses are thriving on the new challenges too.

The new sensory feature aims to challenge riders to interact with different obstacles cognitively while on horseback, a natural progression to being led around the yard in circles.

Luke West on Chloe, being led by Levin RDA volunteer Joan Sim.

Volunteer Carolyn Cordery said for some riders just having the confidence to touch a horse could be a big step initially but once they had mastered that fear there was an opportunity to embrace new challenges.

“Everyone reacts differently to horses. We had one boy who, for years, could barely touch the horses,” she said.

“We had his teddy bear and we put his teddy bear on. One day he took his teddy bear off and decided he would hop on himself.

“It just gives them so much confidence in themselves and they’re quite proud. Sometimes they have nothing else.”

One of the Levin Riding for the Disabled horses.

The activities provided by the sensory trail include an abacus with coloured counters, a plumbing maze where balls are put in slots, logs to step over, a water feature and a netball hoop.

There are plans to engage even more senses in future by introducing fragrant plants and shrubs. Having something to stretch out of the saddle towards helps to strengthen core and stomach muscles.

“It provides a little bit more in the way of challenges. It allows for different and new experiences,” Cordery said.

“The horses enjoy the variety too. There’s one horse that doesn’t quite like the abacus yet but we’re introducing him to it slowly.”

All the horses that have been involved with Levin Riding for the Disabled will never be forgotten, thanks to a wall of remembrance.

Sometimes it is not just about riding horses. There are activities with horses that cater for a range of disabilities. There is one blind member who loves spending time grooming and patting the horses.

“Her face just beams. It’s really special,” she said.

Cordery became involved with the association more than a decade ago and said it was not just children who benefited from the experience.

When her husband Richard had a severe stroke, she decided to see if he would benefit from engaging with the horses and riding himself, and he tagged along for a couple of years.

“We got all the necessary permissions from the doctors and he certainly benefited from it and looked forward to it,” she said.

Richard suffered a series of minor strokes affecting his balance so no longer visits the Levin complex and is now in full-time care.

Carolyn continues to volunteer at the Levin association.

Levin Riding for the Disabled volunteers Carolyn Cordery, Joan Sim and Barbara Magee feeding out hay to the horses during a dry spell last month.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said.

There is a waiting list for people wanting to join but more volunteers are needed to help.

Levin Riding for the Disabled currently holds sessions twice a week but could run more with a bigger volunteer base. There are a variety of roles within the organisation, from doing the books to helping pick up manure which is bagged and left at the gate for gardeners to grab.