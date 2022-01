A 13-year-old girl has died just over a week after a horror crash in Matamata.

A 13-year-old girl has died just over a week after a horror crash in Matamata.

A 13-year-old girl has died just over a week after a horror crash that put five children in hospital.

Police confirmed the death this morning, saying the girl died in Waikato Hospital yesterday.

Her death comes just over a week after a horror crash in Matamata last Monday, December 27.

Five children aged 10 to 13 years old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash. Three of the youngsters were taken to hospital in a critical condition.