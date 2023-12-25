The search for a diver missing at Ahipara was still under way at edition time.

Northland police are encouraging locals and visitors to make good decisions after a horror holiday weekend that saw two die in road crashes and a suspected drowning.

Police said they have attended a number of serious crashes and wate-related incidents across Northland and are urging holidaymakers to take care.

“We want everyone to come home to their whānau at the end of the day. If you are planning on spending time in the water, remember to avoid alcohol as it can have fatal consequences,” a police spokesperson said.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday, and less than three hours later a young female died following what police said was a fleeing driver event on Beach Rd, Whangārei.

Police said the vehicle fled from officers conducting a checkpoint. Police then located the vehicle after it crashed around 6.42pm on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Police said a person died following a crash in Waimate North on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Road was reported to police at 8.08pm. The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The two deaths brought Northland’s road toll for the year to 35 deaths, three fewer than in 2022, which saw the highest total in 10 years.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on SH1 in Oakleigh, Whangārei around 12.20am on Christmas morning involving a truck and two cars. One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Northland police’s search and rescue team, along with partner agencies and whānau, were conducting a search in the Ahipara area on Christmas Day for a diver who was reported missing near Tauroa/ Reef Point at 4pm on Saturday. A subsequent search of the shoreline on the water and from the air failed to locate the diver.

The search resumed on the morning of Christmas Day, with people searching on the shoreline, on the water and from the air. Police are seeking any information or sightings in relation to the missing diver. Anybody with information can police on 105, referencing event number P057176028.

A rāhui has been placed on the area out of respect for his family on the Tauroa Coast by elders of Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Ngā Tai o Te Uru from Te Kōhanga (Shipwreck Bay) to Waitārehu (at the entrance to the Herekino Harbour). At this point in time, they are unable to advise when the rāhui can be lifted.

Also, a person died following a water-related incident in the Far North on Thursday evening.

Emergency services responded to reports of a missing diver off Waihihi Bay around 6.40pm on Thursday.

Police located a body in the water just before 2am. The death will be referred to the coroner.

Police say there are a number of things locals and visitors can all do to stay safe this summer to drastically reduce risk:

Diving

Diving for kai for Christmas? Make sure you always have a buddy. Please don’t dive alone. Stay safe together so you can return home with a good haul.

Always check the weather and tide conditions in advance of departing the dock. Safe surfacing procedures, including safety stops, are an essential component in a scuba diver’s skill set. Plan for things if they go wrong during the dive and on the surface.

Swimming

Actively supervise tamariki around water. Things can change in an instant.

If swimming at the beach, swim between the flags - they are there to keep you safe. Watch out for rips in the water.

Boating

If you get into trouble and are wearing a life jacket, your chances of survival are much greater. Always wear a life jacket when boating and jetskiing or using any other craft on the water.

Have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phone or marine radio.

Check the marine weather forecast via MetService.

Driving

Motorists are reminded to belt up, be well-rested before long journeys, slow down and refrain from drink-driving.

Police can’t control the actions of every driver 24/7. They can’t be beside you in the car telling you to slow down, or to put your seatbelt on. Road safety is something we all have to take a greater responsibility for.

The police want everyone on our roads to be able to get where they are going this holidays, and so their presence will be highly visible.

Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury. If you are caught this summer to be breaching any of the behaviours above, you should not expect a warning.

Enjoy the sunshine and stay safe out there.

Call police on 111 if an emergency is happening now or 105 for non-emergency matters.