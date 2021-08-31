Horror Auckland crash: Car slams into power pole in Henderson Valley

Police and emergency services respond to a serious crash in Henderson, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police and emergency services respond to a serious crash in Henderson, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Part of a busy road in West Auckland has been closed after a serious crash overnight.

Emergency services including police, fire crews and ambulance, were called to the collision on Henderson Valley Road just after 12.30am.

The vehicle slammed into a power pole, scattering debris across the road.

It is understood a number of people have been seriously injured.

St John said they were called to the area at 12.39am and treated two people. They took two people to Auckland City Hospital - one in a moderate condition and the other in a critical condition.

A witness at the scene said it appeared that the vehicle involved had struck a power pole.

Firefighters could be seen working near the car, which had been severely damaged in the smash.

HENDERSON VALLEY RD - CLOSED - 6:15AM

Due to an overnight serious crash (with power lines affected) a section of Henderson Valley Rd, near the intersection of Woodruffe Ave, is currently closed. Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions on your essential journey. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LmEcPSovQs — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 31, 2021

Auckland Transport alerted the crash early this morning, telling locals that part of Henderson Valley Rd, near the intersection of Woodruffe Ave, is closed until further notice.

Powerlines are affected and it is understood that contractors are also on site working to fix that.

"Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions on your essential journey," road authorities said.

Police have been approached for more information.