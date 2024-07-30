Koura’s players treasured the ball, committed fewer unforced errors, were more direct in delivering their passes and made good use of the triangle passes around the goal circle to assist their shooters.

Shooters Lexi Rutene and Mia Reeves combined efficiently and moved nicely around the circle to give their feeders options, and also used the quickfire shooter-to-shooter pass to get themselves closer to the goal.

At the other end, defenders Te Aorangi Kemp and Lu Taitapanui worked in tandem, pressured all ball coming into YMP’s shooters and collected many intercepts and tips.

Taitapanui also helped link with the attacking end and delivered strong passes through the court.

Horouta’s Ashley Tuari, who played at wing defence, wing attack and centre over the duration, impressed. She collected a bunch of centre passes, drove strongly to the top of the goal circle and delivered good ball in to her shooters.

For YMP, Te Awa Clendon at centre worked tirelessly for the full hour and a feature of her efforts was her direct passes to her teammates – especially shooter Ngarita Ehau-Taumaunu, who also had a great game. She positioned herself well, moved around the goal circle, collected the lob ball and finished off.

There are two Premier games in the YMCA tomorrow night.

At 6pm, Tūranga FM YMP (1) play Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A.

Top-of-the-table YMP have been playing well and had a convincing win over the students last time they met.

The students took heart from the third quarter in that game - 16-all - and will need more of that to test YMP.

At 7.30pm, East Coast Roofing Whāngārā take on Claydens Waikohu Prems.

Waikohu have been on good form and enjoyed a convincing win when these two teams last met.

OG Whāngārā had a competitive game against clubmates Whāngārā Old Girls a couple of weeks back, but this will be a step up in opposition quality.

Other senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) - Premier Reserve: Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 28 TR Builds Horouta Taimana 22, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 36 Claydens Waikohu P2 33, Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 35 First Light Electrical Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 28.

A Grade: Claydens Waikohu (2) 30 Gisborne Glass Ngātapa 21, Pioneer 30 GGHS Jnr A 27, YMP Hine Taiohi Whakato 36 Whalis 34.

First Grade: Smash Palace Sportsfit 22 Claydens Waikohu Social A 11, Campion A 20 OBM Blue 18, Claydens Waikohu Social B 40 Campion A 20, Whāngārā Paikea 30 Tyre General Ngātapa 13.

First Reserve: Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 45 Tatapouri Sportsfit GCs 17, TR Builds Horouta Hiriwa 29 Tūranga Pirates Manawa 21.

Second Grade: YMP Manawanui 38 GGHS Tuakana 12, OBM OG 27 Newman & Newman Ngātapa 12.





The Gisborne Secondary and Intermediate grades finished their seasons at Victoria Domain on Saturday and the courts were packed with all the finals action, along with other Senior grade games. Photo / Murray Robertson

Ngata top of the class in Secondary netball

The secondary and intermediate grades finished their seasons on Saturday at Victoria Domain.

The Secondary A Grade winners were Ngata College Seniors, who won the Lady Lorna Ngata Cup in beating Whatatutu in the final 27-21.

The Secondary B Grade was won by Te Waiu, with Gisborne Girls’ High Hinetu runners-up. The winners were decided on goal difference.

The C Grade winners were Campion Green, who beat GGHS Raukura 19-16 in their final.

The Intermediate A grade was won by YMP Tahi, who defeated HSOG Blue 24-17.

The B Grade title went to YMP Toru over Whāngārā 34-6; the C Grade title was won by TKAS 30-25 over Poutama Diamonds; and the D grade honours went to Gis Int Diamonds 14-7 over Ilminstars.











