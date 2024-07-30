Ngata College Seniors won the Secondary A Grade netball title on Saturday at Victoria Domain, beating Whatatutu in the final. Whatatutu goal attack Aime-Lee Waiwai lines up a shot while Ngata's goal keep Corhyn Maaka defends under the net. Photo / Murray Robertson�
YMP (2) made a strong start to their Premier Grade netball clash against Horouta Koura on Saturday but after that it was all Horouta.
TR Builds Horouta Koura won the Gisborne Pak’nSave game 74-47 at the YMCA.
Character Roofing YMP (2) made the better start. They moved the ball quickly into their shooters and marked tightly on defence to be four goals ahead (17-13) at the first break.
Their lead was short-lived as Horouta Koura came out more focused.
They drew even at 18-all in the second quarter, then steadily pulled ahead, leading 33-25 at halftime and 53-33 at the three-quarter mark.
Koura’s players treasured the ball, committed fewer unforced errors, were more direct in delivering their passes and made good use of the triangle passes around the goal circle to assist their shooters.
Shooters Lexi Rutene and Mia Reeves combined efficiently and moved nicely around the circle to give their feeders options, and also used the quickfire shooter-to-shooter pass to get themselves closer to the goal.
At the other end, defenders Te Aorangi Kemp and Lu Taitapanui worked in tandem, pressured all ball coming into YMP’s shooters and collected many intercepts and tips.
Taitapanui also helped link with the attacking end and delivered strong passes through the court.
Horouta’s Ashley Tuari, who played at wing defence, wing attack and centre over the duration, impressed. She collected a bunch of centre passes, drove strongly to the top of the goal circle and delivered good ball in to her shooters.
For YMP, Te Awa Clendon at centre worked tirelessly for the full hour and a feature of her efforts was her direct passes to her teammates – especially shooter Ngarita Ehau-Taumaunu, who also had a great game. She positioned herself well, moved around the goal circle, collected the lob ball and finished off.
There are two Premier games in the YMCA tomorrow night.
At 6pm, Tūranga FM YMP (1) play Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A.
Top-of-the-table YMP have been playing well and had a convincing win over the students last time they met.
The students took heart from the third quarter in that game - 16-all - and will need more of that to test YMP.
At 7.30pm, East Coast Roofing Whāngārā take on Claydens Waikohu Prems.
Waikohu have been on good form and enjoyed a convincing win when these two teams last met.
OG Whāngārā had a competitive game against clubmates Whāngārā Old Girls a couple of weeks back, but this will be a step up in opposition quality.
Other senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) - Premier Reserve: Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 28 TR Builds Horouta Taimana 22, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 36 Claydens Waikohu P2 33, Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 35 First Light Electrical Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 28.