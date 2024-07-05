On defence, they work in tandem across the court and pressure the ball carrier at every opportunity, creating turnovers, which they capitalise on quickly.

There was no shortage of effort from the students on Wednesday and they produced good passages of play. Just not enough to stop a confident Waikohu.

As had been predicted, the 7.30pm clash between TR Builds Horouta Koura and Whāngārā Old Girls (1) proved an enthralling one.

The quarter scores told the story - 14-all at the end of the first 15 minutes, 30-26 to Whāngārā at halftime, 42-41 to Horouta at three-quarter time.

Horouta proved that little bit better and went on to win 53-49 - Whāngārā earning a bonus point for losing by five goals or less.

Both teams made their opponents work for the whole hour in a game that could have gone either way.

It was extremely defensive, with tight marking throughout the court resulting in turnovers, and the ball often going up and down the court before a goal was scored.

The first quarter started fast and furious and went goal for goal.

Halfway through the second quarter, Whāngārā punished a couple of Horouta turnovers and edged in front by four goals.

Goalkeeper Joaquina Kaa collected some impressive intercepts to help them pull ahead.

Both teams made changes at the halftime break.

Horouta Koura stepped up their defensive intensity and reeled in the deficit to level the score with five minutes to go in the quarter, and head into the break one ahead.

The last quarter continued in the same vein, but the pressure slowly wore down Whāngārā.

A few errors slipped into their game while Horouta Koura remained calm and delivered some pinpoint-accurate lobbed ball into shooter Mia Reeves, who finished accordingly.

Both teams’ circle defenders played well. They hunted the ball and collected tips and intercepts, which gave their supporters much to cheer about.

Only one Premier Grade clash is being played tomorrow - a derby between Character Roofing YMP (2) and Turanga FM YMP (1) in the YMCA at 9am.

YMP (1) were convincing winners the last time these teams met and it is likely to be another mountainous challenge for YMP (2).

Over the road at Victoria Domain, the courts will be busy from 9am through to 3pm.

The seniors are starting their round 3 games, secondary and intermediate grades are playing their semifinals and the Year 5 and 6 teams have their last games of the season.







