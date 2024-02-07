Rachel Keedwell says community consultation on the plan should begin on March 22. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons Regional Council has proposed an average rate increase of 12.9 per cent for the next financial year - up from a 6.6 per cent increase in 2023/24.

Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said its long-term plan (LTP) had “consumed the better part of the last year for councillors”, who had worked hard to make decisions that met the current and future needs of the region’s natural resources and communities.

They also had to balance affordability with government and community expectations, she said.

Proposed increases are 12.5 per cent for 2025/26 and 9.2 per cent for 2026/27.

“However, we must undertake an Audit New Zealand process first which may require some changes to the material council approved,” Keedwell said.

“It has been a challenging process as we face cost of living increases that we’ve never seen before, increased climate-related events, ageing populations, and all councils looking at large increases simply to provide the same level of service because inflation impacts us the same way it does a household.”

Keedwell said the change of government last year created uncertainty about legislation but council had planned as best it could.

“We are hopeful things will get clearer in time as we get closer to deliberations and can adjust as required prior to adoption.

“At this point, items for consultation will include proposed options for levels of service to do with highly productive land mapping, options for a proposed new activity regarding taking a holistic approach from mountains to sea via integrated catchment management, and proposed changes to management asset insurance, freshwater activities, public transport and cost recovery for the water metering programme,” Keedwell said.

“We will also be asking for feedback on changes to our funding policies, including how drainage schemes are funded and will be reaching out to those schemes directly.

“There will be a section inviting general feedback on any of our areas of business that communities want us to consider as well.”

Earlier this week, the Chronicle reported that there are funding increases for Bushy Park Tarapuruhi and Whanganui public transport in the draft LTP.

Keedwell said she encouraged communities to stay tuned for more information about the consultation period and to share their thoughts “about how we spend their rates”.

“We appreciate that any rates rise isn’t ideal and council does its best to keep rates at a prudent level, while ensuring there are opportunities to preserve and enhance agreed environmental outcomes.

“I’d like to remind people that rates vary from district to district due to factors such as district rating revaluation and specific rating inputs like river schemes and urban passenger transport rates for certain properties.”

Community consultation will begin on March 22.