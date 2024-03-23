Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell says the Long Term Plan is about balancing costs with expectations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons Regional Council is proposing an average rate increase of 12.9 per cent for the first year of its long-term plan which is now out for public consultation.

The 10-year-plan sets out council activities for the next decade and how it proposes to rate for it.

It also forecasts a 12.6 per cent rate rise for 2025-26, and 9.2 per cent for 2026-27.

Horizons’ chair Rachel Keedwell encourages the community to have their say on Horizons’ work they may be passionate about.

“We have released a comprehensive consultation document which outlines each item for consultation, along with our updated strategic priorities and community outcomes, what we are planning for and what we have already committed to in the coming 10 years,” she said.

“The focus for this [plan] has been on balancing increased demand on council by central government, holding the line on progress we have made, meeting community expectations, while also considering increased climate-related events and ageing populations.

“While we, like all councils across the country, are looking at large cost increases simply to provide our current levels of services due to inflationary pressures, we have also remained prudent in our spending wherever possible.

“Our priority has been to remain true to our core business and aim to deliver what we believe our communities expect of us, ensuring we create a healthy environment where people are thriving.”

Activities out for consultation include: proposed options for levels of service to do with highly productive land mapping; options for taking an integrated catchment management approach; changes to river management asset insurance; freshwater activities; passenger transport services; and cost-recovery for the water metering programme. In addition, the council has proposed some changes to funding policies, including how drainage schemes are funded.

“This consultation document is a starting point for a conversation with council and we encourage you, our community to tell us what you think. This is your chance to tell us whether we have got it right, or whether we should be looking at things differently,” Keedwell said.

The consultation period for Horizons’ long-term plan runs until April 22.

Information and submission forms are available on Horizons’ website. For hard copies of the consultation document or submission form, please visit your local Horizons service centre, or call 0508 800 800.



