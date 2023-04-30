Sharks' centre Ethan Pocklington carves open the Hora Hora defence but couldn't help his side win this thrilling encounter in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The pace of the game was frenetic and relentless - akin to finals footy, and it was a shame more fans didn’t turn up for an afternoon of running rugby.

Hora Hora at home turned on the screws, forcing the Western Sharks to retreat into their half for most of the opening spell in the Tyrepower Northland Premier club rugby competition on Saturday to win 30-10.

It was the Sharks’ first loss of the season. It became apparent not long after kickoff that the Sharks neither had the variety and precision in their attack nor the right defensive alignment to stop the Hora Hora tries.

The hosts showed that beating the Sharks was no longer their Everest. Their backs and forwards worked well in tandem and the accuracy of their pass, catch and ball recycling allowed the Marcel Kaipo-coached side to take a commanding 20-point lead at halftime.

Playing physically intense and creative rugby was what won them the match.

For a brief moment in the second half, the Sharks backline appeared to have fixed their alignment and running lines and found ways to vary both but except for a try, they again lost their structure a wee bit.

Centre Lachlan Bill on the charge for Hora Hora in their win over the Sharks. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The men from Dargaville had the upper hand in the scrum but couldn’t do enough to convert pressure into points. The pace of the game also troubled them and it allowed Hora Hora to stretch the visitors’ defence and the gaps appeared.

“Hora Hora really brought it to us, we had a few people missing in our forward pack but we still turned out with a good pack but they were too good,” Sharks’ skipper Matthew McCahon offered post-match.

“We knew Hora Hora would be physical, we just couldn’t match it in that first half when we were really untidy. I don’t think we had a good warm-up to get out there and get physical.”

Sharks halfback Jack Bradley sets up an attack from the base of a ruck against Hora Hora. Photo / Michael Cunningham

McCahon said his side did well in the second half to score a few points but losing their structure and poor tackling let them down.

The Sharks host Wellsford in Dargaville this weekend and McCahon said the boys were looking forward to playing at home after two away games.

“Our season is tracking well. This was our first loss of the season and it’s good to have a loss at times to get you back on track.”

His side made ample line breaks and had they finished off those promising moves, the final scoreboard would have looked much different.

Lock Inoke Tavutu made an audacious run down the midfield channel after scooping up the ball off a ruck in the opening minute but was stopped short of the line. The hosts scored shortly after when hooker Bruce Kauika-Petersen powered over off a rolling maul.

Skipper and No 10 Dan Hawkins ran the cutter and controlled the tempo of the game well for Hora Hora, who pinned the Sharks in their own half and fed off their mistakes. Ill discipline, unforced errors and an inability to get good front-foot ball added to the Sharks’ woes.

Hawkins was happy the boys played pretty well on attack.

“Dargaville boys always bring some hard runners and we managed to front up. It was a good lead at halftime but we know what Dargaville is like, led by Matt Matich... they never gonna go away, they did come back.

“The team that can ride the downs well and bounce back will end up on top. We’re really keen to have a good season and for me personally, I don’t know how many I got left but I want to win a club comp up here with these boys so it’d be awesome if we keep going like this.”

The Taniwha No 10 said Hora Hora have a good blend of young and experienced players that were beginning to find their rhythm.

“It was a real team effort and it’s probably the first time that we’ve actually clicked as a full team, including the bench. We’ve got a good Bs team as well and they too are starting to find their feet and play as a good unit.”

Both teams have lost one game each so far. Hora Hora’s only loss was to Kamo 20-24 in the second round.

In the other Premier club rugby results from over the weekend, Mid Northern hammered Waipū 81-0, Kerikeri edged Hikurangi 19-18, Kamo beat Ngāti Hine Moerewa 32-21 at home, and Wellsford and Old Boys Marist played to a 17-17 draw.

In Division 1, Waipū beat Mid Northern 28-12, Ōtamatea won 14-10 over Wellsford, Sharks accounted for Hora Hora 31-14, Ngāti Hine Moerewa lost to Kamo 14-26 and Hikurangi travelled to Kerikeri and came away with a 29-10 win.



