Waewae Toru - "Three Foot" - is recuperating at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's in Auckland. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

A rare black sea turtle washed up on Omamari beach, near Dargaville last month a long way from its home of Costa Rica or the Galapagos Islands and in obvious distress.

Named Waewae Toru (literally three foot) the animal was missing its right front flipper and, on further assessment at Auckland Zoo’s NZ Centre for Conservation Medicine, was diagnosed with a severe respiratory infection.

It’s now recuperating at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s in Okahu Bay, Auckland, where a comprehensive care plan is being implemented, including carefully proportioned meals to support growth.

Waewae’s sex is unknown said Tyler Hall, lead aquarist at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s, as it is still quite young and it is difficult to assess at the sub-adult stage.

Waewae Toru and diver Kiara Martina Lehnert. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

“At the sub-adult stage, these turtles are still in their exploration phase known as ‘the lost years’ by some scientists,” Hall said, “they spend a long time exploring the open ocean so often this age group will be around our northern waters.

“There are a few possibilities for how the flipper was lost, the most likely scenario is that a shark may have attempted to predate on this animal. But there is also the chance that it has been hit via a boat strike or potentially caught in a fishing net,” Hall added.

The loss of a flipper would obviously result in mobility issues, Hall said: “Turtles are incredibly adaptable and resilient to these impairments and can manage quite well with a missing flipper.”

It’s unlikely the team would look at a prosthetic for Waewae as there were many complicating factors, including that the turtle would quickly outgrow it, Hall said.

Waewae Toru is being fed a diet to promote growth and help it heal. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

Mitchell Thorburn, aquarist at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s, said: “Waewae Toru’s prognosis remains guarded. Being early days, the animal is undergoing mandatory quarantine and critical care. The arrival of this turtle showcases the importance of Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s collaboration with Auckland Zoo and DoC, as well as the unwavering commitment to the rescue and rehabilitation of these ancient marine reptiles.

“We are immensely proud to be the only facility in New Zealand to offer rehabilitation of marine turtles.”

Waewae Toru will be released once it has sufficiently recovered. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

The rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick and injured marine turtles in New Zealand is a collaborative effort by Team Turtle, which includes Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s, the Department of Conservation and Auckland Zoo with iwi engagement. Team Turtle urges people to report injured or stranded turtles to the DoC emergency hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

