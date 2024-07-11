An important opportunity beckons next week for the region's beekeeping fraternity, with a field day to discuss the honey strategy Thriving Together put out by Apiculture NZ.

An important opportunity beckons next week for the region's beekeeping fraternity, with a field day to discuss the honey strategy Thriving Together put out by Apiculture NZ.

A honey strategy proposed by Apiculture New Zealand will be the main topic of discussion in an important field day next week for Tairāwhiti beekeepers.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at the EIT Rural Studies complex in Stout St.

In February, Apiculture NZ released an ambitious sector strategy aimed at revitalising New Zealand’s honey sector.

“The strategy recommendations are aligned to supporting the goal of doubling New Zealand’s honey export value by 2030,” Apiculture NZ said at the time.

“Called Thriving Together, the strategy identifies stronger industry leadership, implementing an industry reinvestment model, making sure regulatory needs are met to enable future growth, and creating a unique and differentiating New Zealand honey story as critical for success.”