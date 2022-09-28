A homicide investigation has been launched and a man arrested after a 3-month-old baby died in Starship Hospital today.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police were making inquiries after the baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital on Sunday two weeks ago with serious injuries.

"The baby was subsequently transported to Starship Hospital, however, has sadly died in the early hours of Thursday morning," said Vickers.

A 31-year-old male was last week charged with wounding with intent to injure and was due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court on October 17.

Vickers said that further charges would be considered.

"Our investigation remains ongoing, however as the matter is now before the Court, we are unable to provide further comment."