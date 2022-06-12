A rural property on Old Highway Rd is cordoned off.

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in Whakamārama.

Emergency services were called to an Old Highway property at about 8.35pm on Sunday.

A man was found at the address with critical injuries. Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene a short time later, police said in a statement today.

Police at the scene this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

A scene guard has been in place overnight and a forensic scene examination will begin today.

A reporter at the scene said police had cordoned off the rural property near Barrett Rd, with police tape surrounding it and multiple police vehicles at the scene.

An armed police officer outside the cordoned off property on Old Highway in Whakamarama this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

A reporter said three marked police cars are at the scene as well as an unmarked vehicle.

Two police staff are sitting in a vehicle blocking the property entrance.

Police have cordoned off a rural property on Old Highway near Barrett Rd. Photo / Emma Houpt

A drone can be seen flying above the property.

A woman living at a nearby property was surprised to find police on the street this morning after being alerted by a family member.

"I didn't see or hear anything last night."

She had not heard any further detail from police but hoped other household members were safe.

More to come.