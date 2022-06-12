A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in Whakamārama.
Emergency services were called to an Old Highway property at about 8.35pm on Sunday.
A man was found at the address with critical injuries. Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene a short time later, police said in a statement today.
A scene guard has been in place overnight and a forensic scene examination will begin today.
A reporter at the scene said police had cordoned off the rural property near Barrett Rd, with police tape surrounding it and multiple police vehicles at the scene.
A reporter said three marked police cars are at the scene as well as an unmarked vehicle. A high fence surrounds the property.
Two police staff are sitting in a vehicle blocking the property entrance.
A drone can be seen flying above the property.
A woman living at a nearby property was surprised to find police on the street this morning after being alerted by a family member.
"I didn't see or hear anything last night."
She had not heard any further detail from police but hoped other household members were safe.
More to come.