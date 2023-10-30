A police investigation has been upgraded to homicide after a woman died from injuries sustained on a roadside.

The woman was injured on McKenzie Rd in Māngere on October 16. A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene following the incident and was initially charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward of Counties Manukau CIB said the 28-year-old female was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition “but sadly died from her injuries on October 18”.

The man will reappear in Manukau District Court on November 8, when further charges are expected to be laid.

DSS Hayward said police would not be making any further comment as the matter was now before the court.



