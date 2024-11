A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a 60-year-old Otago woman eight months ago.

Karen Gaylene White died at a Lake Hāwea property in March 2024.

Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said this was an “extremely traumatic time” for her family.

“[They have] lost a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife and friend and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time.”