A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman.
Police were called to reports of an assault on Hawke St, New Brighton at 10.40pm last night.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.
A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
At this stage no charges have been laid.
A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park in Hawke St.