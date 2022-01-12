A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a woman was killed overnight. Photo / NZME

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Hawke St, New Brighton at 10.40pm last night.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

At this stage no charges have been laid.

A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park in Hawke St.