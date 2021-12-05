Homicide investigation launched, Christchurch teenager Levi Haami dies after being assaulted

Police were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham after an assault on Saturday morning. Photo / George Heard

Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old died following an assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham at about 2am on Saturday morning.

The man, Levi Haami, died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

Haami was surrounded by friends and whānau at the time of his passing.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the outcome was tragic.

"This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community," he said.

"The victim's family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught."

A group of people was present when the assault occurred and police thanked those who came forward.

Police believe they have identified the person responsible for this incident. However, they are encouraging others to come forward.

"We are confident we know who assaulted this young man and are actively seeking him," Syme said.

"We believe this person was solely responsible for the injuries sustained by our victim, and he knows we are wanting to speak with him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211204/5631.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.