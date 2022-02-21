A homicide investigation has been launched by Police in Hamilton after a man's death yesterday evening. Image / Google

Emergency services were called to a house on Vernall St, in Nawton, yesterday evening after reports of an altercation at the property.

The incident happened about 5.10pm.

The circumstances of the altercation have not been explained by authorities.

However, Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said: "Despite efforts from medical personnel, a 37-year-old man at the address was unable to be revived and died at the scene."

A scene guard was in place at the house overnight.

Police say officers are expected to be at the property over the next few days.