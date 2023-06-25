Police have launched a homicide investigation near Carterton after a man’s death this morning.

Police were called to Te Kopi Rd, east of the Wairarapa town, at about 9am after a man was located deceased outside an address.

A scene guard is in place and the road is currently closed. Police were earlier treating the death as unexplained.

Police said they expect to remain at the property for a number of days and are speaking with three people over the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist with police is asked to make contact via 105, quoting event number P055115804.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.