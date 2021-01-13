Homicide investigation launched after body found at Christchurch property

Police are at a property in Papanui where a body has been found. Photo / Anna Leask

A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a Christchurch property this morning.

Police were alerted to the location of the body at a property on Main North Rd, Papanui, at about 9:44am.

A police spokesperson said one person is assisting them with their inquiries.

The Press has reported it understands an individual contacted police and told them there was a body buried at the property.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community," the spokesperson said.

A scene guard is in place at the property while police investigate.

It comes after a raft of shootings in Christchurch recently.

A shooting in Kaiapoi on January 4 left Fairmont Wiringi, the son of a Mongrel Mob leader, seriously injured.

Wiringi's father Joseph is a Mongrel Mob president and his brother Fairlane is also a patched member of the gang.

It came just days after Christchurch man Kane Wayman - an associate of the Head Hunters gang - was killed.

Wayman had attended a New Year's Eve party at the headquarters of rival gang Mongols MC.