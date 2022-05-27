Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Homicide inquiry launched after baby dies in Otara

Quick Read
A baby with critical injuries was taken to a medical centre in Otara.

A baby with critical injuries was taken to a medical centre in Otara.

NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a baby in Otara.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau CIB said a baby with critical injuries was taken to Watford Medical Centre in Otara on Monday.

"CPR was commenced, however, the baby was sadly pronounced dead.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

"A homicide investigation is now underway in relation to the circumstances of the baby's death."

Police are speaking with residents of Shifnal Drive, Randwick Park.

Police's thoughts are with the baby's whānau.

The family has requested privacy at this difficult time.

Read More