New ZealandUpdated

Homes evacuated as fire crews battle factory blaze in Kaiapoi in Canterbury

Five fire crews are still at the scene of a factory fire in Kaiapoi. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

Up to 40 houses were evacuated overnight due to a major factory fire in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Dale Street, Kaiapoi, just after 12.30am.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, police said in a statement.

"As a precaution, police assisted by evacuating some nearby residential streets, with residents from around 30-40 houses taken to Kaiapoi North School.

"Fire and Emergency crews are still working to fully extinguish the fire and will be undertaking mopping up duties this morning."

Fire investigators were expected to attend the scene later this morning.

Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Higgison said as of 6.30am there were still five fire crews in attendance.