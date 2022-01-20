Voyager 2021 media awards
Homes evacuated after large vegetation fire in Northland overnight

Northland firefighters were called to the blaze near Ahipara shortly after 1am on Friday. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

NZ Herald

Several homes have been evacuated in Northland due to a large vegetation fire overnight.

Fire crews from Ahipara, Kaitaia, Mangonui, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari were kept busy battling the blaze, near Ahipara, which spread to about 3ha.

Northern fire communications said six properties were evacuated as a result.

Authorities confirmed just after 6am that the fire has been contained.

Members of the public who were evacuated are expected to be able to return home later today once fire crews have finished at the scene.