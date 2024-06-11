There is a growing concern for the increasing number of homeless people in Thames.

Thames residents say they have seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in town, while multiple agencies are trying to find a solution.

Police, church representatives, social agencies and Thames-Coromandel District Council staff met at the Thames Civic Centre on Monday to work on a joint approach to combat the issue.

Thames Community Board chairman Adrian Catran said it was estimated about 30 people were now sleeping rough in Thames and the surrounding area.

He said he heard from a number of residents they felt uncomfortable with the growing number of rough sleepers, which had doubled from an estimated 15 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of homeless people were congregating in the central business hub during the day.

Catran said the matter was complex as a number of the people sleeping rough had ongoing mental and physical health issues.

He said he had spoken to some of the homeless people which revealed there were mainly two groups: those who wanted to sleep on the streets because it was their lifestyle and those who needed to because they had nowhere to go.

“Some of them have a good education, some of them are seriously ill, mentally and physically.

“Some of them push their stuff in trolleys; a lot of them are quite lonely.”

Catran said he understood Thames was not the only town with rough sleepers as it had become a growing concern across New Zealand over the past several years.

“No one has a solution.”

He admitted the group gathered on Monday was also unable to come up with a local solution, however, they had been tasked to collect information about various agencies that could assist.

“The meeting was to try to get some greater understanding of what is going on; I think we will meet on a regular basis going forward.”

Catran said he was aware of a number of support systems for homeless people already in place, but he found a “wrap around” mental health service was missing.

“We are trying to get more information on what agencies are there to help them; they need some sort of help.”

Those present at Monday’s meeting agreed to meet again in two months.