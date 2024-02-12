Intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts. Photo / Andrew Warner

A homeless man who police say loitered at a Rotorua intersection holding a sign asking for money has been fined $35 as police crack down on nuisance beggars and window washers.

George Mohi, 52, of no fixed abode, was charged by police under the Land Transport Act 1998 that he was a pedestrian who remained on the roadway longer than necessary for the purpose of crossing it.

The case was called in the Rotorua District Court on Friday before Justices of the Peace Julie Calnan and Catherine Cooney. Mohi’s presence wasn’t required and his guilty plea was entered. Calnan said the court had received a formal statement and he would therefore be convicted and fined $35, which was the maximum under the charge, and he was ordered to pay court costs of $130.

Court charge sheets supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post indicate there are at least two others who face a similar charge in the Rotorua District Court in the coming weeks.

A summary of facts relating to Mohi’s incident said he was standing in the middle of the intersection of Amohau St and Fenton St at 9.44am on Wednesday, January 3.

It said the intersection was a busy one with a high volume of traffic. Mohi was holding a sign for a “significant period of time” and his dog wasn’t on a lead, the summary said.

It said Mohi was at significant risk of injury or death to himself from the moving vehicles. He did not explain his actions and had previously appeared before the court.

Rotorua police have confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post they are using the charge more often in an attempt to improve the city’s reputation and increase safety for the beggars themselves as well as motorists around them.

Area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said many locals were not happy with the actions of beggars and felt intimidated.

“It’s a safety thing as well. I have witnessed it myself and you can see the drivers are busy watching them as opposed to the road.”

Ngawhika confirmed the enforcement action was a new focus.

“We are trying to take action when we can. We don’t want to get a reputation as a city of beggars, that’s the last thing we need. We try to ... move them on and that (using the Land Transport Act) is one way we have come up with.”

Senior Constable Tony O’Keefe said in a statement in response to Rotorua Daily Post questions Mohi was using a sign to ask for money

He said there were several reasons police were taking the action - including it was not a good look for a tourist city, it was distracting for drivers, was a danger to the person begging with signs or washing windows for donations and at times their anti-social behaviour was intimidating for motorists.

O’Keefe said there had also been fatal crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles in the central business district where the collision had involved the middle island of the intersection.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said the council had not formally discussed a begging bylaw at a council meeting yet but staff had been instructed to follow this specific issue up with police.

“Our community has been loud and clear that the begging occurring at main intersections has been a nuisance and also a bad look for our top tourism town.

“There’s no doubt the cost of living is putting pressure on families. But in New Zealand, those who are struggling financially are fortunate to have assistance provided to them by the Government, and there are many jobs available locally.”

She said the council had been advocating for and actively investing in a range of improvements to decrease social issues in Rotorua and improve community safety. She said there had been “great progress” already and crime seemed to have reduced in the inner city over the summer.

She had also been in touch with new Police Minister Mark Mitchell and she looked forward to continuing positive discussions with him about how they could work together to end safety issues in Rotorua.

Rotorua Lakes Council community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said the council had no plans currently to enact a begging bylaw but it was addressing the issue.

“Repeat begging has become a public concern, with some individuals exhibiting behaviour that is perceived as threatening, intimidating, and generally disorderly. Safety worries arise from beggars operating on raised centre islands at major intersections and outside busy businesses, presenting a negative image of our city to visitors, tourists, and locals alike,” Gaston said in a statement in response to questions.

Safe City Guardians were informing beggars about the General Bylaw Act 2017 regarding to nuisance and public safety, and by directing them to support agencies for help. Beggars were also encouraged to “move on” and if needed the council could utilise existing legislation to empower the guardians to lawfully move them on, he siad.

If it doesn’t work, police have been issued infringements and trespass notices. He said the council could utilise existing legislation to empower Safety City Guards.

Gaston said their teams had noticed anecdotally a drop in beggar numbers during the summer months and they believed some beggars had opted not to return.

