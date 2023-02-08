Kajun Campbell Brooking will MC the inaugural OTT Comedy event at Off The Track in Havelock North.

Hawke’s Bay comedy lovers will be treated to double the laughs this month, with a local comedy non-profit putting on shows in two Havelock North venues.

After the success of its dinner and stand-up events last year, Hawke’s Bay Comedy will yet again host a show at Peak House at Te Mata Peak, while also bringing a new event to Off The Track restaurant in Havelock North.

In a departure from the venue’s family-friendly vibe, the OTT Comedy show will take place in a section closed off from the main restaurant, creating an exclusive adults-only comedy club.

Producer Karen Leslie said the upcoming shows would be the last chance to catch some of Aotearoa’s best comics before they leave the country.

“At OTT this Friday we have Kajun Campbell Brooking, who has been blitzing the country and winning awards, then next week at Peak Comedy we have Alexander Sparrow and Katie Boyle, one of their final shows before they head overseas.”

Being a non-profit group, Leslie said Hawke’s Bay Comedy is currently applying for funding and sponsorship to make OTT Comedy a regular show.

“The funding I received from councils last year was vital for Peak Comedy to start, and we’re booked there through to July. OTT Comedy needs a similar boost. We’d love to be working on sponsorship deals.”

She also said holding the events in venues like Peak House has made it a much more exciting experience for comics.

“We’ve run for eight months and there is massive enthusiasm from the comics. They love the vibe at Peak.”

Shows in unique venues aren’t the only thing that the group is offering.

For those wanting to test their comedy chops, Leslie said Hawke’s Bay Comedy open mic shows are still going strong, and the group is looking into a third open mic in Westshore or Taradale - “or both!”

The Lowdown:

The OTT Comedy: Friday, February 10, $20 entry, 8pm start. Off The Track restaurant, 114 Havelock Road, Havelock North.

Tickets: OTT Comedy - Havelock North - Eventfinda.

Peak Comedy: Friday, February 17, $20 entry. 8pm start. Peak House, 357 Te Mata Peak Road, Havelock North.

Tickets: Peak Comedy - Havelock North - Eventfinda.