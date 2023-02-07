Gilly Lawrence, ESA trust chairman, thinks Hawke's Bay can be the new Hollywood. Photo / Warren Buckland

Want to work on a big-screen movie?

Hawke’s Bay could become New Zealand’s new Hollywood, but the region needs people with film skills to pull it off.

The Eastern Screen Alliance is seeking local individuals and companies to be involved in big-screen projects in the region.

In December consent was granted for a $40 million Parkhill Studios production facility in Te Awanga, which will have the infrastructure to host several large-scale film projects.

A number of skills and professions are being sought in a bid to promote local talent.

Tradespeople such as builders and electricians are in demand, as well as behind-the-scenes workers like hair and makeup professionals, accountants, managers, costume designers, dressmakers and caterers.

The callout specifies that applicants could also be from industries where their skill sets could transfer across to film production.

Gilly Lawrence, chairman of the Eastern Screen Alliance and son of legendary Kiwi actor Bruno Lawrence, said it was important to gauge the scale of local talent and interest.

“We all know the spectacular weather and wide variety of locations available, but with up to 85 per cent of the production’s budget typically being spent locally, it is important for ESA to be able to assist with providing current data that the production can draw on”.

The Eastern Screen Alliance encourages people to submit their details by March 1.

Information provided to the organisation will not be shared publicly and the ESA said it would assist with connecting productions to applicants as opportunities arise.