Holiday traffic: Routes to watch around Wellington this Easter

North-bound traffic queued along the Kapiti Expressway at Christmas last year. The Easter exodus will begin on Thursday, says NZTA. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Easter exodus from Wellington is expected to begin this morning, with the afternoon and the following morning expected to be the heaviest for northbound traffic.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has released traffic predictions based on the patterns and busiest periods of previous years.

The agency has advised northbound traffic from the capital to be heaviest between 11.30am and 6pm on Thursday, and from 9.30am to 2pm on Friday.

As Wellingtonians return home after Easter, southbound traffic is predicted to be heaviest between 1 and 5pm on Sunday, and from 12 - 6pm Monday.

EASTER HOLIDAYS – PLAN AHEAD

Planning a trip away for the Easter weekend? We are expecting heavy traffic from Thu 1 Apr on both #SH1 Kāpiti and #SH2 Remutaka Hill. To help avoid delays on your journeys to & from Wgtn, please visit https://t.co/uVS65ck3U3 pic.twitter.com/v4Mze6V1Cc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 28, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZTA Regional transport system manager Mark Owen said all routes out of the capital were likely to more congested than usual.

"We know the traffic will be very heavy on SH1 up the Kāpiti Coast but also people heading over the Wairarapa Region and beyond on SH2 – those roads will probably be busier than normal."

He said drivers should also be aware of the roadworks at Transmission Gully, and from Peka Peka through to Ōtaki.

Wet weather likely today and Friday could also make driving more challenging.

"Our plea is that everyone drives to the conditions," Owen said.

"It's really important if it gets wet, we advise people to slow down, be mindful of the stopping distance, and keep an eye out for any hazards – if there's heavy rain there may be flooding or debris.

"Be patient, plan ahead and have a contingency plan if something happens and traffic is blocked."

Owen advised motorists to check their travel time with the transport agency's predictive tool, which had been accurate in forecasting busy periods over previous long weekends.

"We encourage people to go on and look at when the busiest times are going to be, and if they can avoid those times that will make their journey a bit easier and a bit smoother."

"It just gives people some indication that if you are travelling through those busy periods, you will need to allow extra time because it is inevitable there will some delays."