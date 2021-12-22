Holiday traffic: Major delays heading into Tauranga

Traffic crawling towards Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Several crashes combined with holiday traffic in Tauranga are causing delays around the city.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency alerted the public to heavy traffic on State Highway 2 from Paeroa to Tauranga.

Southbound traffic is currently heavy through this area.

The agency stated it is holiday traffic on its social media platform. Road users are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys when travelling through this area.

Police say they are aware of traffic issues in the Tauranga area partly due to several crashes in the city.

Staff are directing traffic where possible.

State Highway 2 also has several partial closures or traffic management in place.

On State Highway 2 between Athenree and Tanners Point Rds temporary speed limits of 70km/h are in place in various spots along with shoulder closures.

There are shoulder closures between Tetley and Aongatete Rds.

Further north, there is stop/go traffic management in place due to road works and delays up to 10 minutes are possible.

A motorist who passed the traffic said it was "crawling" from Esdaile Rd - beyond Omokoroa - into the city.

She said traffic was also slow northbound on the highway.

According to Google Maps, there is an 18-minute delay on State Highway 2 after the Youngson Rd junction. It has recorded the average speed as 19km per hour.

Earlier, four people were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving a car and a van on State Highway 29 near Belk Rd.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

More to come.