Holiday road toll: Three fatalities in 24 hours take road toll to 14

The holiday road toll continues to rise, with three more people dying on our roads in the past 24 hours.

Police confirmed the fatalities in several updates this morning while also making an appeal for potential witnesses to come forward.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Waihī Rd in Judea, Tauranga, last night.

Emergency crews responded to reports a person had been hit by a car about 9.40pm.

"Sadly, the pedestrian has died as a result of the crash," police said today.

Police are now working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

In Gisborne, a person died after a serious crash in the area yesterday afternoon.

One vehicle was involved in the crash reported just after 4.40pm on Matawai Rd in Waerengaahika.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and police are investigating.

The road was closed for some time as emergency crews worked at the site.

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash

Meanwhile, officers investigating a fatal crash in Waipā, in the Waikato region, yesterday afternoon are calling on potential witnesses to get in touch with police immediately.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Arapuni Rd in the vicinity of Monckton Rd and Mellsop Rd.

Police confirmed yesterday that one person had been killed.

Authorities are now appealing for help from a vehicle that was immediately in front of the car that crashed shortly before the accident.

"Police would like to hear from the driver and passenger of a white car that was in front of the vehicle that crashed.

"While they were not involved, it is thought they may have information that would assist with the ongoing inquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash," a statement said.

Anyone who witnessed that particular crash is asked to call police on 105.