Holiday hotspots gear up to welcome the New Year

There will be fireworks displays across the country to welcome the New Year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Holiday hotspots around the country are gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations with parties and fireworks.

It’s the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak that Kiwis have been able to celebrate the occasion with the borders open and very few restrictions in place.

But it’s also the first time the virus has been prevalent in the community at this time of year, with 32,010 new cases reported last week.

MetService has forecast more or less fine weather, although there will be some clouds and the odd shower in Northland, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

There will be a strong police presence with a specific focus on traditional holiday hotspots including Mt Maunganui, Whangamatā, Waihī Beach and Mahia.

Motorists have been warned there will be more road patrols and checkpoints, with a zero-tolerance approach to drunk and impaired drivers.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said police and social agencies in Whangamatā have gone to a lot of effort to stay ahead of trouble before it happened.

He said there have been a couple of minor incidents involving youths drinking, but nothing that police couldn’t manage.

“Sometimes when young people drink bottles get thrown, but not anything that’s out of the ordinary in terms of an incident that we would have concerns about.”

He had one message for those spending the night in the Coromandel: “Enjoy but stay safe keep.”

Acting Waikato West Area Commander Joe Polaschek said the district was welcoming large numbers of people at holiday spots like Whitianga, Waihī Beach and Whangamatā.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and queues in other popular spots like Raglan and Kawhia, he said.

Polaschek said people travelling between beaches would likely see police.

“We’ll be highly visible to make sure people are driving safely and without impairment.

“However, don’t get complacent – you might not see us coming. We’ll also be deploying covert cars, SUVs and motorcycles into busy areas.”

Ultimately police were asking people to be responsible, Polaschek said.

“We’ll be taking a zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour which puts members of our community or our staff in danger.”

Detective Inspector David de Lange of Hawke’s Bay police said police wanted to ensure events around the region ran smoothly.

“We understand people will be seeking a beachside location for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, but police want to remind people of the temporary and permanent liquor bans in a number of holiday areas.”

Liquor bans included popular beach holiday spots like Mahia and Waimarama.

“If you’re found to be breaching the liquor ban, you won’t just lose your alcohol, you could also face a fine,” de Lange said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most of Aotearoa can look forward to unhindered fireworks-viewing conditions tonight.

“Things look a bit dicier for the top of both the North and South Island, as well as Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, which will likely have some cloud and the odd shower. But all-in-all, a good way to welcome in the New Year.”

Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge and SkyCity’s Sky Tower will bring in New Year’s Eve with a five-minute lighting show and fireworks display.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path, Queen St and other landmarks will be lit up in teal blue.

Wellingtonians are also in for a special evening, with a band and an orchestra on the waterfront.

A children’s countdown with fireworks will go off at 9.30pm for those little ones who can’t make it all the way to midnight.

Those ringing in the New Year in the garden city can celebrate at Christchurch’s biggest end-of-year party featuring Dragon and 1 Drop Nation.

The event will start with entertainment from Music with Michal, plus a kids’ countdown, before the main show.