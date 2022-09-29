Holiday exodus: Travellers hit the road for school holidays

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The exodus from the big cities for school holidays has begun – with motorists and families leaving work early and heading to holiday getaway spots.

While the weather for the first weekend of the holidays won't be that seasonal – rain and showers are forecast for a lot of the country – it hasn't stopped Kiwis heading away before the normal late afternoon/early evening rush hours.

And as travel begins, police and road safety advocates have urged everyone to drive to survive; with the holidays coming at the end of a September where eight people died in just a week.

The country's top road policing boss is urging drivers to be responsible to prevent serious crashes during the school holidays which start this weekend.

New Zealand director of road policing Superintendent Stephen Greally told the Herald the number of people losing their lives on roads was concerning and horrific.

"Most of these crashes are unnecessary. This is happening because some drivers are making poor decisions - speeding, using devices while driving and not wearing seat belts.

"It is heartbreaking when we have to knock on someone's door to inform them that their loved one has died in a car crash."

Safety was the only way to prevent future fatalities, Greally said.

"We will be out there making sure that all drivers follow the rules.

"We want people to drive responsibly and avoid making poor decisions.

"Drivers need to understand one bad decision can cost someone else their life."

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Transport has reported there have been 268 road deaths so far this year, up by 32 from last year's figure of 236.

According to the ministry's website, 28 people had lost their lives this month in fatal crashes on New Zealand's roads.

And just last week the Herald reported eight people died in crashes.

Students Against Dangerous Driving (Kaitiaki o Ara) general manager Donna Govorko is also asking motorists to take time to consider their responsibility and drive safely these school holidays.

"Help us all to get to our destination safe and alive," Govorko said.

"It is very disappointing to see that the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads keeps going up.

"What needs to happen to make people understand that we can do more as a community to turn this around? Many fatal and serious injury crashes are avoidable by making a few changes.

"Drive to the conditions, no distractions, safe speeds, drive sober, wear your seat belt."

Govorko said these were simple things motorists could do to be safer.



"The decisions we make don't just impact us they impact other road users and their families."

