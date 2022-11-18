Hokitika teenager arrested for supplying MDMA

The teenager, an 18-year-old man from Hokitika is due to appear in Greymouth District Court next week.. Photo / File

Police have announced the arrest of a West Coast teenager, in relation to the sale and supply of the drug MDMA.

The 18-year-old man from Hokitika is due to appear in Greymouth District Court next week, amid local concerns about the possible presence of MDMA and other drugs on the West Coast.

The arrest came after police carried out search warrants in Hokitika.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said police take drug concerns seriously.

She hopes the arrest will provide reassurance to the community

“As we head into the summer months, we know that many members of our community will be heading out to events and festivals, where there may be illicit drugs present.”

Norton said the best thing people can do to prevent any risk is to avoid taking illicit drugs.

“Police strongly recommend people take extreme care - as what they think they may be taking may in fact be a completely different drug or substance.”



