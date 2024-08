A home in Hokio Beach, near Levin and north of Wellington, has been damaged in a large fire. Photo / Google

A coastal home near Levin has been badly damaged in a morning fire.

Five fire crews together with a tanker and support team rushed to the fire on Pariri St in Hokio Beach at about 5.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

The blaze was “well involved” when they arrived, the spokeswoman said.

However, they managed to bring it under control and are now at the scene finishing up by putting out hot spots, she said.