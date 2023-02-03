Hobson's sliced sandwich ham has been recalled due to possible presence of listeria. February 3, 2023. Photo / Source and Supply Food Co.

Hobson's sliced sandwich ham has been recalled due to possible presence of listeria. February 3, 2023. Photo / Source and Supply Food Co.

Hobson’s brand sandwich ham sold in the North Island is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

The product was sold at Gilmours Manukau, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Wellington.

New Zealand Food Safety says a batch number of 1SA4 and a best-before date of March 3, 2023, is affected by this recall.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterium that can make people sick and this product should not be eaten.

It can be returned for a refund.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.