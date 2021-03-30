Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Hit job: The inside story of dirty tactics exposed in landmark defamation case

27 minutes to read
By: Peter Griffin and Jane Clifton

How the PR campaign to undermine public-health critics of Big Sugar, Big Alcohol and Big Tobacco turned dirty – and the continuing fight over food politics. By Peter Griffin.

Professor Doug Sellman had never visited

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.