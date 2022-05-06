Hit and run: Hamilton man left critically injured, hunt for speeding silver car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries in a hit and run incident in Hamilton this week. Photo / Google

A man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a speeding silver Mazda car in Hamilton.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth today appealed for the public to help find the mystery vehicle that left a 30-year-old man with critical injuries after he was struck by the vehicle on Monday.

McBeth said the accident happened on Breckons Ave, Nawton, about 5.30pm.

"He was transported to Waikato Hospital with a life-threatening head injury, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital," said McBeth.

The collision was seen by a number of people, some of whom had already been spoken to.

Police were following good lines of inquiry but appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information which may help is asked to contact the police on 105 and quote file number 220502/9642."

McBeth said police and Victim Support were providing support to the man's family.