Supreme Court judge Justice Sir Joe Williams leads the delegation onto Te Waiiti Marae in Rotoiti for the swearing-in of new High Court judge Justice Kiri Tahana. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

The swearing-in of the country's newest High Court Judge, Justice Kiri Tahana, at Te Waiiti Marae in Rotoiti, was significant for a number of reasons - and the turnout a who's who of New Zealand's legal fraternity.

This was the first time a High Court judge had taken the oath on a marae in its 181-year history. With 21 judges from all courts in attendance, this was a memorable and historic moment in our legal history.

"When I was born in 1972, no women had ever sat on any court in New Zealand," Justice Tahana said. "It was also the same year that the first Māori woman lawyer, Dame Georgina Te Heuheu, was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court. So I was born into a decade of change," Justice Tahana told the hundreds gathered to witness her swearing-in last month.

Justice Kiri Tahana is sworn in as a High Court Judge on Te Waititi Marae, Rotorua. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

"The korowai of my journey is weaved with the tapestry of many peoples from Māori and Pakeha, from a Jewish mentor in Sydney to my Muslim brothers and sisters in Dubai."

Attendees included New Zealand's Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann, Solicitor-General Una Jagose, representing the Attorney-General David Parker, Samoa's Chief Justice Simitiva Perese, Fiji's Justice Dr Thushara Kumerage and Judge Ray Schuster, also from Samoa.

Add to the mix the top echelon of the Māori judiciary, Justice Joe Williams and Justice Christian Whata, plus fellow judges from the Supreme Court, High Court, District Court, Maori Land Court and Coroners Courts.

A Judicial Bench of mana and pride. The 21 judges sitting at the swearing-in of new High Court judge Justice Kiri Tahana at Te Waiiti Marae, Rotorua. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

There were also lawyers from major law firms as well as Justice Tahana's whānau sprinkled in the mix.

Dame Helen said this was a special moment for Justice Tahana and for Aotearoa.

"This is a very special sitting indeed. It is special because of the warmth of the welcome we have received from Ngāti Hinekura. Thank you for the honour you have bestowed on the High Court in allowing us to conduct this ceremony under the maru of your marae. I know that this is a proud day for Ngāti Hinekura, and for the Tahana and Watene whānau," she said.

New High Court judge Justice Kiri Tahana (left), Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann and Supreme Court Justice Sir Joe Williams. Photo / Hagan Hopkins

"This ceremony is special for the High Court for other reasons. More than special – it is historic, because this is the first time that the High Court has sat on a marae to conduct the swearing-in of a High Court judge. This is an important symbol of change in our society.

"Today's ceremony is another important step in that direction as we judges move out of our court buildings and humbly accept an invitation onto the marae."

Justice Tahana will sit in the High Court at Auckland.