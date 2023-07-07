Fire gutted a house on Hillsborough Road overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services spent much of the night battling a large house fire in the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze at 12.52am and sent multiple crews to tackle the incident.

The fire was reported just before 1am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A spokesman said the fire at the two story home on Hillsborough Road was “well involved” when FENZ teams arrived.

“Looks like we’ve contained it to the property and the fire has since been extinguished,” said the spokesman.

Six FENZ units attended.

FENZ crews spent hours tackling the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

All occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Police helped to find the occupants emergency accommodation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.







